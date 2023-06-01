Upcoming Arctic Training at Northern Strike 23-1

Northern Strike 23-1 is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from January 21-30, 2022, at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. Visiting units are able to train in subarctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 12:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870380
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SB302-260
|Filename:
|DOD_109400259
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
