This video "Joint Munitions Command Mission Video 2023" reflects the Mission and core competencies of the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (JMC). JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870374
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-YZ466-843
|PIN:
|23016
|Filename:
|DOD_109400084
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Munitions Command Mission Video 2023, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT