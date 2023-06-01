Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command Mission Video 2023

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video "Joint Munitions Command Mission Video 2023" reflects the Mission and core competencies of the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (JMC). JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870374
    VIRIN: 230106-A-YZ466-843
    PIN: 23016
    Filename: DOD_109400084
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, Joint Munitions Command Mission Video 2023, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ammo
    Ammunition
    U.S. Army
    Joint Munitions Command
    Conventional Ammunition

