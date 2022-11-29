U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, visits RAF Croughton The Coffee Shop to meet and get a hands-on tour with Deneka Strom.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870373
|VIRIN:
|221129-F-IM475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109400001
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Light The Way: Deneka Strom, by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT