    Air Force Materiel Command: Our Mission

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command powers the world’s greatest Air Force by developing, delivering, supporting, and sustaining war-winning capabilities headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2020. AFMC is comprised of six centers located across eight bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870366
    VIRIN: 230106-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109399917
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: OH, US

    This work, Air Force Materiel Command: Our Mission, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

