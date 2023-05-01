The Air Force Materiel Command powers the world’s greatest Air Force by developing, delivering, supporting, and sustaining war-winning capabilities headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2020. AFMC is comprised of six centers located across eight bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870366
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399917
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMC Mission Video, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT