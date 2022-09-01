NATO helps maintain security in Kosovo (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Learn how NATO Allies and partners contribute troops to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) and help maintain security in Kosovo.

Synopsis



The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo continues to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities living in Kosovo, under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.



Today, the Kosovo Force (KFOR) numbers around 3,700 troops from 20 NATO Allies and seven partner countries, and troops regularly train and exercise together to ensure readiness in case a dispute occurs. In a crisis situation KFOR operates as the third responder, after the Kosovo Police and the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX).



As part of their usual tasks, KFOR troops regularly engage with all local communities across Kosovo and enhance their readiness with a variety of training, including Crowd and Riot Control (CRC), patrols at checkpoints and Liaison and Monitoring Teams, which interact with local communities across Kosovo.



Footage includes shots of KFOR soldiers conducting Crowd and Riot Control (CRC) training, conducting liaison monitoring duties, soldiers on a regular patrol in northern Kosovo.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - AUSTRIAN ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIERS (APCs) DRIVE THROUGH CAMP BONDSTEEL IN KOSOVO TO START CROWD AND RIOT CONTROL (CRC) TRAINING

(00:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – AUSTRIAN TROOPS LINE UP AND PREPARE TO START CRC TRAINING

(00:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – AUSTRIAN TROOPS CONDUCT CRC TRAINING AGAINST OTHER AUSTRIAN FORCES WHO ARE PLAYING THE ROLE OF RIOTERS FOR THE EXERCISE

(01:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – LATVIAN KFOR TROOPS STAND GUARD AND MONITOR TRAFFIC AT TACTICAL CONTROL POINT (TCP) IN NORTHERN KOSOVO

(02:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – LATVIAN KFOR TROOPS PREPARE TO GO ON A DRIVING PATROL UP TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE BOUNDARY LINE (ABL) BETWEEN KOSOVO AND SERBIA

(02:45) VARIOUS SHOTS – LATVIAN TROOPS IN VEHICLES PATROL UP TO ABL

(03:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – POLISH KFOR TROOPS STAND GUARD AND MONITOR TRAFFIC AT A TACTICAL CONTROL POINT (TCP) IN NORTHERN KOSOVO

(04:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWISS KFOR TROOPS FROM A LIAISON MONITORING TEAM (LMT) WALK THROUGH A VILLAGE IN NORTHERN KOSOVO



(04:50) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CAPTAIN MARTIN TAFERNER - KFOR AUSTRIAN CONTINGENT

“My platoon trained here today crowd and riot control and the purpose of this training was to implement our armoured personnel carriers into the training so that we enhance our crowd and riot control techniques.”



(05:04) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CAPTAIN MARTIN TAFERNER - AUSTRIAN KFOR CONTINGENT

“Austria is not a NATO member so we are in the Partnership for Peace so we are still using the opportunity to train on NATO procedures and everything so that we are also going on with other nations and that’s a good thing, also in here that you can train with other nations, get to know their procedures and everything, and that’s what it makes, and also in KFOR it’s good that there is so much different nations and we are always looking for an opportunity to get training together and get to do things with them.”



(05:40) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL CHRISTOPHER J. SAMULSKI – FORMER COMMANDER OF KFOR REGIONAL COMMAND EAST (RC EAST)

“There are many different nations that are represented here, and what we’re demonstrating is that we can operate with every nation. At a moment’s notice, we can incorporate somebody into our plans and provide security where it needs to be provided. So I think that’s the greatest thing that you’re seeing now is the interoperability of our total force.”



(06:05) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL CHRISTOPHER J. SAMULSKI – FORMER COMMANDER OF KFOR REGIONAL COMMAND EAST (RC EAST)

“The non-NATO partners again are active because they believe in the greater security of Europe as a whole and so things that don’t go well in the Balkans have a tendency to spill over into other parts of western Europe and so I think they have a vested interest in ensuring that progress is made in the Balkans because I think peace in Europe translates to all of Europe and not just this portion of Europe.”



