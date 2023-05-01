JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing take off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After a flyover, the 24 C-17s split into four teams and practiced various capabilities at Pope Army Airfield and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, USMC Beaufort, South Carolina, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.