    JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing take off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After a flyover, the 24 C-17s split into four teams and practiced various capabilities at Pope Army Airfield and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, USMC Beaufort, South Carolina, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870354
    VIRIN: 230105-F-CP533-462
    Filename: DOD_109399726
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

