U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 437th Airlift Wing take off during a mission generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After a flyover, the 24 C-17s split into four teams and practiced various capabilities at Pope Army Airfield and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, USMC Beaufort, South Carolina, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
|01.05.2023
|01.05.2023 22:13
|B-Roll
|870354
|230105-F-CP533-462
|DOD_109399726
|00:01:25
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|4
|4
This work, JB Charleston executes 24-ship mission generation exercise, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
