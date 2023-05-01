First Lt. José Montagno. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Uruguayan Air Force

First Lt. José Montagno is a pilot in the Second Air Brigade in the Uruguayan Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Montagno is excited to graduate and bring the knowledge and experiences he’s gained here, back to his subordinates and peers.
