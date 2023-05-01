First Lt. José Montagno. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Uruguayan Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lt. José Montagno is a pilot in the Second Air Brigade in the Uruguayan Air Force and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Montagno is excited to graduate and bring the knowledge and experiences he’s gained here, back to his subordinates and peers.