Maj. David Landenberger - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Brazilian Air Force

Maj. David Landenberger is a transport pilot from the Brazilian Air Force and is currently training to become a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Landenberger has been in the U.S. for three weeks. In his home country, transport missions include hauling voting equipment, healthcare equipment, diplomats and politicians.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870335
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-YT706-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109399418
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
