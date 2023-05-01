Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. David Landenberger - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Brazilian Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Maj. David Landenberger is a transport pilot from the Brazilian Air Force and is currently training to become a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Landenberger has been in the U.S. for three weeks. In his home country, transport missions include hauling voting equipment, healthcare equipment, diplomats and politicians.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870335
    VIRIN: 230105-F-YT706-003
    Filename: DOD_109399418
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Maj. David Landenberger - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Brazilian Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Latin America
    Inter American Air Force Academy

