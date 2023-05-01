Maj. David Landenberger - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Brazilian Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870335" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. David Landenberger is a transport pilot from the Brazilian Air Force and is currently training to become a partner nation guest instructor for the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. Landenberger has been in the U.S. for three weeks. In his home country, transport missions include hauling voting equipment, healthcare equipment, diplomats and politicians.