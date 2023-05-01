Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. is a weapons officer from Peru and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. The program is designed to teach pilots from Latin America instrument flight fundamentals while also building and maintaining interoperable relationships between the U.S. Air Force and Latin American Air Forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870332
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-YT706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109399412
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Peruvian Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT