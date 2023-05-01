Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Peruvian Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tyler Prince and Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. is a weapons officer from Peru and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. The program is designed to teach pilots from Latin America instrument flight fundamentals while also building and maintaining interoperable relationships between the U.S. Air Force and Latin American Air Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870332
    VIRIN: 230105-F-YT706-001
    Filename: DOD_109399412
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Peruvian Air Force, by Tyler Prince and SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Inter American Air Forces Academy
    Air Education & Training Command
    Security Cooperation Activities
    Training & Education Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT