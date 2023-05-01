Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. - IAAFA Pilot Instrument Procedures Course - Peruvian Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Marilyn Urrutia L. is a weapons officer from Peru and is currently in the IAAFA pilot instrument procedures course. The program is designed to teach pilots from Latin America instrument flight fundamentals while also building and maintaining interoperable relationships between the U.S. Air Force and Latin American Air Forces.