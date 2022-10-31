Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Takeoff B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2022

    Video by Jacob Keenum 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    This is a 4K UHD B-roll package of a C-17 taking off at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870315
    VIRIN: 221031-F-DS349-0001
    Filename: DOD_109399147
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Takeoff B-roll, by Jacob Keenum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

