Marine Corps updates body composition program

Effective January 1, 2023, the Marine Corps implemented a scan on a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) machine into the body composition program (BCP). Under the new program, after failing both a semi-annual weigh-in and circumference measurement, known as the tape test, Marines will undergo a BIA scan before the BCP assignment process can proceed. In order for units to comply with the new program, Training and Education Command has fielded BIA machines across the force in order. For additional details on the BIA program, visit www.fitness.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)