The Defense Health Agency is a global health care network of military and civilian medical professionals providing care for 9.6 million military members and their families. Serving nearly 700 military hospitals & clinics around the world, from combat support to $1 billion in cutting edge research to preventative health care, DHA manages an $11 billion a year medical supply chain. Whether you are a civilian, service member or veteran, a medical professional or part of the support team, DHA offers a unique opportunity to support our military men and women who rely on us for their healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 10:24
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|870305
|VIRIN:
|221216-O-XH734-685
|Filename:
|DOD_109399051
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHA is Hiring (alternate music), by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
