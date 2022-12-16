DHA is Hiring (alternate music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Health Agency is a global health care network of military and civilian medical professionals providing care for 9.6 million military members and their families. Serving nearly 700 military hospitals & clinics around the world, from combat support to $1 billion in cutting edge research to preventative health care, DHA manages an $11 billion a year medical supply chain. Whether you are a civilian, service member or veteran, a medical professional or part of the support team, DHA offers a unique opportunity to support our military men and women who rely on us for their healthcare.



