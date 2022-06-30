The “FOIA Process – A Basic Introduction” training course is designed to share the basics of FOIA processing within the Department of Defense. This course is ideal for those new to FOIA processing or new to DoD FOIA processing and those seeking to refresh their grasp of FOIA processing within DoD. This course captures the history of the FOIA, procedural requirements and DoD FOIA policy. The course gives a basic working knowledge to ensure a foundation for growth.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 09:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870301
|VIRIN:
|220630-D-JQ173-572
|Filename:
|DOD_109398995
|Length:
|00:51:17
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The FOIA Process - A Basic Introduction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT