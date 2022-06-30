Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FOIA Process - A Basic Introduction

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Privacy, Civil Liberties and Transparency

    The “FOIA Process – A Basic Introduction” training course is designed to share the basics of FOIA processing within the Department of Defense. This course is ideal for those new to FOIA processing or new to DoD FOIA processing and those seeking to refresh their grasp of FOIA processing within DoD. This course captures the history of the FOIA, procedural requirements and DoD FOIA policy. The course gives a basic working knowledge to ensure a foundation for growth.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 09:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870301
    VIRIN: 220630-D-JQ173-572
    Filename: DOD_109398995
    Length: 00:51:17
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    TAGS

    FOIA

