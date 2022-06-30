video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The “FOIA Process – A Basic Introduction” training course is designed to share the basics of FOIA processing within the Department of Defense. This course is ideal for those new to FOIA processing or new to DoD FOIA processing and those seeking to refresh their grasp of FOIA processing within DoD. This course captures the history of the FOIA, procedural requirements and DoD FOIA policy. The course gives a basic working knowledge to ensure a foundation for growth.