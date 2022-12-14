Operation Toy Drop-Korea combines readiness training with giving back to the community during the holiday season of 2022. Service members across The Republic of Korea were able to sign-up for events and earn foreign badges b y participating in the Danish Marksmanship or the Norwegian Foot March. Service members donated toys to participate in the various events and the toys were donated to local orphanages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870278
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-FG548-546
|Filename:
|DOD_109398659
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Toy Drop, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
