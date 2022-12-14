Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Toy Drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Operation Toy Drop-Korea combines readiness training with giving back to the community during the holiday season of 2022. Service members across The Republic of Korea were able to sign-up for events and earn foreign badges b y participating in the Danish Marksmanship or the Norwegian Foot March. Service members donated toys to participate in the various events and the toys were donated to local orphanages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870278
    VIRIN: 221214-F-FG548-546
    Filename: DOD_109398659
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operation toy drop
    local community
    SOCKOR
    Norwegian Foot March
    Danish Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT