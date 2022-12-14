video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Toy Drop-Korea combines readiness training with giving back to the community during the holiday season of 2022. Service members across The Republic of Korea were able to sign-up for events and earn foreign badges b y participating in the Danish Marksmanship or the Norwegian Foot March. Service members donated toys to participate in the various events and the toys were donated to local orphanages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)