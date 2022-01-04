In this video, Defense Information Systems Agency Director, Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner hosts a virtual event where industry partners are invited to join DISA senior leaders for a focused discussion of the DISA Strategic Plan's second Line Of Effort, April 1, 2022. The event is the second in a series titled DISA Director's Engagement with Industry. (U.S. DOD video by David Marin, DISA/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 20:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870277
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-MD940-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398643
|Length:
|00:55:23
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DISA Director's Industry Engagement for Line Of Effort #2, by David Marin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT