    DISA Director's Industry Engagement for Line Of Effort #3

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by David Marin 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    In this video, DISA Director, Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner hosts a virtual event where industry partners are invited to join DISA senior leaders for a discussion of the DISA Strategic Plan's third Line Of Effort on July 26, 2022. The event is the third in a series titled DISA Director's Industry Engagements. (U.S. DOD video by David Marin, DISA/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 17:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870265
    VIRIN: 220726-M-MD940-0001
    Filename: DOD_109398474
    Length: 00:49:09
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    DISA Strategic Plan
    Data as the center of gravity
    Data Architecture
    Advanced Analytics
    Cyber Situational Awerness
    Data Culture

