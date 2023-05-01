Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian- "Ready to Go"

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner talks about the ongoing efforts USACE is doing in support of FEMA and the state of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army video by Bri Sanchez) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency #HurricaneIan #HurricaneResponse U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870237
    VIRIN: 221007-A-AZ289-1002
    Filename: DOD_109398236
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian- "Ready to Go", by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency response

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Readiness
    Relief
    armynewswire
    HurricaneIan22
    SouthwestFlorida

