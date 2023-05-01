South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner talks about the ongoing efforts USACE is doing in support of FEMA and the state of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army video by Bri Sanchez) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency #HurricaneIan #HurricaneResponse U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870237
|VIRIN:
|221007-A-AZ289-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109398236
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ian- "Ready to Go", by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Emergency response
LEAVE A COMMENT