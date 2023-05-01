Hurricane Ian- "Ready to Go"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870237" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner talks about the ongoing efforts USACE is doing in support of FEMA and the state of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Army video by Bri Sanchez) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency #HurricaneIan #HurricaneResponse U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez