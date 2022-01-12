AvengerCon VII: Threat Modeling Internet Censorship. Towards Evaluation of Managed Attribution Software

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:



Presented by Alexander Master.



Nation-states impose various levels of censorship on their Internet communications. Given concerns of Internet censorship and surveillance, software developers have created tools designed to circumvent censorship in places where it exists – enabling free communication and open access to information. This presentation will showcase ongoing research directed at characterizing threats to Internet communications, modeling censor activity based on Internet measurement data and academic literature. This research aims to inform and enable future evaluation studies on effectiveness of currently available anti-censorship technologies.



Boiler:



AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.