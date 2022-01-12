Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvengerCon VII: Threat Modeling Internet Censorship. Towards Evaluation of Managed Attribution Software

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VII presentations cleared for public release:

    Presented by Alexander Master.

    Nation-states impose various levels of censorship on their Internet communications. Given concerns of Internet censorship and surveillance, software developers have created tools designed to circumvent censorship in places where it exists – enabling free communication and open access to information. This presentation will showcase ongoing research directed at characterizing threats to Internet communications, modeling censor activity based on Internet measurement data and academic literature. This research aims to inform and enable future evaluation studies on effectiveness of currently available anti-censorship technologies.

    AvengerCon is a free security event hosted every fall by Maryland Innovation and Security Institute to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command community and the U.S. Army 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense personnel supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.

    The event is open to all service members and employees of U.S. Cyber Command and Department of Defense, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions.

    The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade, U.S. Cyber Command, the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 10:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870218
    VIRIN: 221201-O-PX639-214
    Filename: DOD_109398124
    Length: 00:31:42
    Location: US

    Cybersecurity
    AvengerCon VII

