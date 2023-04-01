Job Opportunities: Park Rangers for the Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Patrol nature and protect natural resources! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities park rangers, also known as natural resource specialists. Cruise the waterways on federal lands. Serve the public to improve their outdoor experiences. Salaries start at $46,000 annually with growth opportunities to earn $73,000 or more. We offer low-cost health and dental insurance, retirement packages, and two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. Job requirements include a bachelor’s degree in biology, environmental science, or wildlife management. All applicants must pass a physical health and security screening. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)