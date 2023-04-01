Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Job Opportunities: Park Rangers for the Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Patrol nature and protect natural resources! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities park rangers, also known as natural resource specialists. Cruise the waterways on federal lands. Serve the public to improve their outdoor experiences. Salaries start at $46,000 annually with growth opportunities to earn $73,000 or more. We offer low-cost health and dental insurance, retirement packages, and two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. Job requirements include a bachelor’s degree in biology, environmental science, or wildlife management. All applicants must pass a physical health and security screening. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870205
    VIRIN: 230104-O-TI382-607
    Filename: DOD_109398043
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Job
    Careers
    Hiring
    Pittsburgh District

