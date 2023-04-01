Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Job Opportunities: Lock Operator for the Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for lock operators. Work on the rivers every day! Support navigation, help recreators and help the economy moving! Rapid growth opportunities. Interact with the public. Take on a job with security and predictable hours. Salaries start at $26.70 per hour, but you can earn $80,000 or more annually with overtime and holiday pay. We offer relocation opportunities, low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health and security screening. You must have a good work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023
    Category: Package
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Job
    Careers
    Hiring
    Pittsburgh District

