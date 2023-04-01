Job Opportunities: Lock Operator for the Pittsburgh District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for lock operators. Work on the rivers every day! Support navigation, help recreators and help the economy moving! Rapid growth opportunities. Interact with the public. Take on a job with security and predictable hours. Salaries start at $26.70 per hour, but you can earn $80,000 or more annually with overtime and holiday pay. We offer relocation opportunities, low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health and security screening. You must have a good work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870203
|VIRIN:
|230104-O-TI382-347
|Filename:
|DOD_109398041
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT