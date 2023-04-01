Job Opportunities: Lock Operator for the Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District offers job opportunities for lock operators. Work on the rivers every day! Support navigation, help recreators and help the economy moving! Rapid growth opportunities. Interact with the public. Take on a job with security and predictable hours. Salaries start at $26.70 per hour, but you can earn $80,000 or more annually with overtime and holiday pay. We offer relocation opportunities, low-cost health and dental insurance and retirement packages, plus two weeks or more of paid vacation annually. No degree requirements to start out! All applicants must pass a physical health and security screening. You must have a good work ethics and be able to work in inclement weather. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)