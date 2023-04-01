The Installation Deployment Readiness Center keeps Airmen mission-ready on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 4, 2023. The IDRC ensures the base has the proper assets and personnel to rapidly deploy personnel and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870202
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-IF976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109398022
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB IDRC keeps Airmen mission-ready, by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT