    In less than a minute with Theresa Whelan, January 2010

    GERMANY

    01.14.2010

    Video by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Ms. Theresa Whelan, former deputy assistant secretary of defense, talks about U.S. Africa Command in January 2010.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2010
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 06:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870182
    VIRIN: 100114-O-DO492-732
    Filename: DOD_109397942
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DE

    This work, In less than a minute with Theresa Whelan, January 2010, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

