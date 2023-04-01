CW3 Turner improves morale with salsa club

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antoine J. Turner explains how he uses salsa club to improve morale while deployed at Boleslawiec, Poland, January 4, 2023. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)