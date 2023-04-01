Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW3 Turner improves morale with salsa club

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    01.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antoine J. Turner explains how he uses salsa club to improve morale while deployed at Boleslawiec, Poland, January 4, 2023. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870169
    VIRIN: 230104-A-FL671-1001
    Filename: DOD_109397909
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW3 Turner improves morale with salsa club, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

