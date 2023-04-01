CW3 Turner improves morale with salsa club

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antoine J. Turner explains how he uses salsa club to improve morale while deployed at Boleslawiec, Poland, January 4, 2023. The 1st Infantry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
