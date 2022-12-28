Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CEG Airman Recognized at Okinawa City Hall (with Music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Group were recognized for volunteer service by Okinawa City Mayor Sachio Kuwae at Okinawa City Hall, Dec. 28, 2022. The Airmen were recognized for two years of volunteer efforts at the Okinawa City Zoo. The 18th Civil Engineer Group is the largest civil engineer unit in the U.S. Air Force and provides engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 22:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870165
    VIRIN: 221228-M-KJ570-1002
    Filename: DOD_109397853
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CEG Airman Recognized at Okinawa City Hall (with Music), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Awards
    Okinawa
    Airforce
    Mayor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT