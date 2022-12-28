U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Group were recognized for volunteer service by Okinawa City Mayor Sachio Kuwae at Okinawa City Hall, Dec. 28, 2022. The Airmen were recognized for two years of volunteer efforts at the Okinawa City Zoo. The 18th Civil Engineer Group is the largest civil engineer unit in the U.S. Air Force and provides engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 22:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870165
|VIRIN:
|221228-M-KJ570-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109397853
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CEG Airman Recognized at Okinawa City Hall (with Music), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT