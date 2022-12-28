18th CEG Airman Recognized at Okinawa City Hall (with Music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Group were recognized for volunteer service by Okinawa City Mayor Sachio Kuwae at Okinawa City Hall, Dec. 28, 2022. The Airmen were recognized for two years of volunteer efforts at the Okinawa City Zoo. The 18th Civil Engineer Group is the largest civil engineer unit in the U.S. Air Force and provides engineering and emergency response services to the 18th Wing in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)