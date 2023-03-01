Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB conducts COVID-19 screening testing for Active Duty Airmen

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    COVID-19 screening for Active Duty Airmen is being conducted on Edwards AFB as an additional health protection measure. 412th Test Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer and 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, Denisha Ward-Swanigan were the first to participate in the proactive screening.

    TAGS

    airmen
    flu
    health
    covid-19
    covid testing
    HPCON Bravo

