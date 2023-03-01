Edwards AFB conducts COVID-19 screening testing for Active Duty Airmen

COVID-19 screening for Active Duty Airmen is being conducted on Edwards AFB as an additional health protection measure. 412th Test Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer and 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, Denisha Ward-Swanigan were the first to participate in the proactive screening.
|01.03.2023
|01.03.2023 18:31
|Package
|870157
|230103-F-SU785-0001
|DOD_109397837
|00:00:54
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|0
|0
