Space Delta 5: Space Command and Control

Space Delta 5 (DEL 5) is the U.S. Space Force command and control organization within Space Operations Command that is presented to USSPACECOM and CFSCC to accomplish the Combined Space Operations Center mission.
USSPACECOM augments DEL 5 with U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine space personnel and, along with exchange officers from Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, they form the CSpOC. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
