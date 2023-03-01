Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 5: Space Command and Control

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 5 (DEL 5) is the U.S. Space Force command and control organization within Space Operations Command that is presented to USSPACECOM and CFSCC to accomplish the Combined Space Operations Center mission.

    USSPACECOM augments DEL 5 with U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine space personnel and, along with exchange officers from Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, they form the CSpOC. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870155
    VIRIN: 230103-F-RR403-574
    PIN: 229004
    Filename: DOD_109397829
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    USSF
    SpOC
    CSpOC
    Delta 5
    Space Delta 5
    space command and control

