    Space Delta 3: Space Electromagnetic Warfare

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 3 (DEL 3) trains and presents operational, combat-ready space electromagnetic warfare forces in support of assigned missions for U.S., Allied, and Coalition forces.

    DEL 3 is headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870152
    VIRIN: 230103-F-RR403-415
    PIN: 229004
    Filename: DOD_109397815
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 3: Space Electromagnetic Warfare, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

