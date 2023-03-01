Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG supports governor's inauguration

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Cherena 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard Soldiers provide support during the inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023. Florida Army and Air National Guardsmen provided ground and air assets in support of the event before hundreds of spectators. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Cherena)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870138
    VIRIN: 230103-Z-CE260-423
    Filename: DOD_109397715
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, FLNG supports governor's inauguration, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    FLARNG
    FloridaFirst

