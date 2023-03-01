Florida National Guard Soldiers provide support during the inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023. Florida Army and Air National Guardsmen provided ground and air assets in support of the event before hundreds of spectators. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Cherena)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870138
|VIRIN:
|230103-Z-CE260-423
|Filename:
|DOD_109397715
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FLNG supports governor's inauguration, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
