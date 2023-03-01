Patient Portal: Making a Virtual Appointment

Col. (Dr.) Renee Matos, Chief of Department of Pediatrics, provides step-by-step instructions for making a Virtual Appointment with Brooke Army Medical Center Pediatrics on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870136
|VIRIN:
|230103-D-MT464-1249
|Filename:
|DOD_109397712
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
