    Patient Portal: Making a Virtual Appointment

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. (Dr.) Renee Matos, Chief of Department of Pediatrics, provides step-by-step instructions for making a Virtual Appointment with Brooke Army Medical Center Pediatrics on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870136
    VIRIN: 230103-D-MT464-1249
    Filename: DOD_109397712
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    MHS GENESIS
    Patient Portal

