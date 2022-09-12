Combat Medic Specialists administer emergency medical care in the field and triage illnesses and injuries to save lives. Medics from BACH, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Veterinary Center recently practiced K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, used to provide point of injury care for military working dogs deployed down range.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870123
|VIRIN:
|221209-O-OT285-167
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109397582
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army medics train to care for military working dogs, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell
BACH
101st
military working dog
readiness
training
MEDCOM
Army Medicine
vet tech
point of injury care
combat medic specialist
Blanchfield
Medical Readiness Command East
K9 TC3
K9 TCCC
ICTLs
LEAVE A COMMENT