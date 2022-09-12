Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army medics train to care for military working dogs

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Combat Medic Specialists administer emergency medical care in the field and triage illnesses and injuries to save lives. Medics from BACH, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Veterinary Center recently practiced K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, used to provide point of injury care for military working dogs deployed down range.

    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, Army medics train to care for military working dogs, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

