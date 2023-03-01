DHA Change of Directorship - Remarks from DHA Director Major Gen. Crosland

Maj. Gen. Telitia Crosland becomes the fourth director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA).
Maj. Gen. Crosland remarked, "I'm thankful for this opportunity and grateful to the team, excited about partnering with our surgeon general, our industry partners, our patients during a dynamic period in health care. I love what we do in our military health system in service to our country and those we are privileged to serve."
