Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOD DMC 2753 Shaped Plate Automation & Verification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The mission of the Navy Manufacturing Technology program is to provide support to research and development of new manufacturing processes with the goal of reducing the acquisition lifecycle costs of key Navy platforms

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870120
    VIRIN: 230104-D-LU733-360
    PIN: 505828
    Filename: DOD_109397539
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD DMC 2753 Shaped Plate Automation & Verification, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Manufacturing Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT