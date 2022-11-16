Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bythewood speaks at Cislunar Security Conference

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Video by Bridget Bonnette 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, JTF-SD commander, virtually gives remarks at the Cislunar Security Conference at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., Nov. 16, 2022. Bythewood provided an operational warfighting perspective to cislunar security. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 11:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870117
    VIRIN: 221116-F-PJ643-0001
    Filename: DOD_109397524
    Length: 00:42:52
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Bythewood speaks at Cislunar Security Conference, by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-SD
    Cislunar Security Conference

