Bythewood speaks at Cislunar Security Conference

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, JTF-SD commander, virtually gives remarks at the Cislunar Security Conference at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., Nov. 16, 2022. Bythewood provided an operational warfighting perspective to cislunar security. (Courtesy video)
|11.16.2022
|01.03.2023 11:46
|Interviews
|870117
|221116-F-PJ643-0001
|DOD_109397524
|00:42:52
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|1
|1
