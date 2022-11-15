Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Monday: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Fuels Maintenance Flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Learn how the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Maintenance Flight Airman impact every organization at Eglin to keep the mission moving. (US Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    This work, Mission Monday: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Fuels Maintenance Flight, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

