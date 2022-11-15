Learn how the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Maintenance Flight Airman impact every organization at Eglin to keep the mission moving. (US Air Force video/ Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870116
|VIRIN:
|221115-F-RI677-046
|Filename:
|DOD_109397519
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission Monday: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Fuels Maintenance Flight, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT