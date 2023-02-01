Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM Headquarters, 2022 year in photos

    SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Video by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command would like to share the NETCOM Headquarters, 2022 year in photos. Showcased in this year’s photo montage are the Soldiers, DA civilians and cyber warriors, who work round-the-clock defending, operating and maintaining the U.S. Army's portion of Department of Defense Information Networks (DODIN-A).

    Team NETCOM would like to also thank the City of Sierra Vista and the Fort Huachuca Community for their support of our Soldiers, DA civilians and their families throughout the year. Happy New Year everyone!!!

    NETCOM...Enabling Decision Dominance!!

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870113
    VIRIN: 230102-A-ET867-684
    Filename: DOD_109397498
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: SIERRA VISTA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

