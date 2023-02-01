video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command would like to share the NETCOM Headquarters, 2022 year in photos. Showcased in this year’s photo montage are the Soldiers, DA civilians and cyber warriors, who work round-the-clock defending, operating and maintaining the U.S. Army's portion of Department of Defense Information Networks (DODIN-A).



Team NETCOM would like to also thank the City of Sierra Vista and the Fort Huachuca Community for their support of our Soldiers, DA civilians and their families throughout the year. Happy New Year everyone!!!



NETCOM...Enabling Decision Dominance!!