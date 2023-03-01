The 12 days of christmas isnt just a song, it also the christmas season, from 25 Dec - 5 Jan. Join Chaplain Jans to learn more about the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 10:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870112
|VIRIN:
|230103-F-MA925-346
|Filename:
|DOD_109397441
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings of Eagles, Ep 99, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
