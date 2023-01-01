Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment Patch Ceremony

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio National Guard receives their combat patch, Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 1, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870097
    VIRIN: 230101-A-ZX157-001
    Filename: DOD_109396996
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 

    Ohio National Guard
    infantry
    deployment patch ceremony
    CJTF-OIR

