U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare an area for concrete, Dec. 31, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base. The 378th ECES is responsible for the sustainable construction and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure required to make PSAB a ready, robust, and resilient war fighting platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870093
|VIRIN:
|221231-F-FT779-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109396923
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 378th ECES Keeps PSAB Growing, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT