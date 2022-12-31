Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES Keeps PSAB Growing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare an area for concrete, Dec. 31, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base. The 378th ECES is responsible for the sustainable construction and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure required to make PSAB a ready, robust, and resilient war fighting platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870093
    VIRIN: 221231-F-FT779-2002
    Filename: DOD_109396923
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    U.S. Central Command
    Dirt Boys
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

