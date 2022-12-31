378th ECES Keeps PSAB Growing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare an area for concrete, Dec. 31, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base. The 378th ECES is responsible for the sustainable construction and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure required to make PSAB a ready, robust, and resilient war fighting platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)