    2023 New Year Message

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.31.2022

    Video by Capt. Katherine Alegado, 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps and Spc. Cecilia Soriano

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    A 2023 new years message from the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC). Deployed 143d ESC Soldiers at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shared their 2023 new years resolutions.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 05:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870092
    VIRIN: 221231-A-NL413-940
    Filename: DOD_109396828
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    New Year
    Holiday Season
    USARC
    Army Reserve

