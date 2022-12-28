GREYWOLF Troopers Participate in Spur Ride

GREYWOLF Troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Spur Ride hosted by 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Dec. 28, 2022. A time-honored cavalry tradition, a Spur Ride is a series of rigorous physical, professional, and technical activities that, once completed, recognizes a Trooper’s leadership skills and excellence in the Cavalry. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. David Dumas)
