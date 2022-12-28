Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREYWOLF Troopers Participate in Spur Ride

    POLAND

    12.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    GREYWOLF Troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Spur Ride hosted by 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Dec. 28, 2022. A time-honored cavalry tradition, a Spur Ride is a series of rigorous physical, professional, and technical activities that, once completed, recognizes a Trooper’s leadership skills and excellence in the Cavalry. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870091
    VIRIN: 221228-A-UG808-455
    Filename: DOD_109396827
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PL

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Poland
    Deployment
    Stronger Together
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

