    USARPAC HHBn’s 2022 ACFT

    SHAFTER FLATS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Spc. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test Aug. 3 at Shafter Flats, Hawaii. The ACFT is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC HHBn’s 2022 ACFT, by SPC Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

