The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870059
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-YK120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109396065
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Man on the street on the Nansen, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT