Fieldcraft Student Shares Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Rosado Sanchez, 103rd Airlift Wing propulsion mechanic, shares his experience through Field Craft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, August 15, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course provided by the 421 Combat Training Squadron comprised of members across 43 different Air Force Specialty Codes dedicated to its Chief of Staff of the Air Force chartered mission to deliver expeditionary combat support training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)