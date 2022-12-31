Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Student Shares Experience

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Rosado Sanchez, 103rd Airlift Wing propulsion mechanic, shares his experience through Field Craft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, August 15, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course provided by the 421 Combat Training Squadron comprised of members across 43 different Air Force Specialty Codes dedicated to its Chief of Staff of the Air Force chartered mission to deliver expeditionary combat support training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fieldcraft Student Shares Experience, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

