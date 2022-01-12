Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Regiment FEX: SUAS Integration

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Izzel Sanchez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Charles Cousineau, 2d Marine Division, Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) Integrator, provides training to SUAS Operators during the 2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise (FEX) aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 1, 2022. 2d Marine Regiment conducted the FEX to experiment with new tactics and improve on combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout 2d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Regiment FEX: SUAS Integration, by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

