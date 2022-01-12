2d Marine Regiment FEX: SUAS Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Charles Cousineau, 2d Marine Division, Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) Integrator, provides training to SUAS Operators during the 2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise (FEX) aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 1, 2022. 2d Marine Regiment conducted the FEX to experiment with new tactics and improve on combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout 2d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez)