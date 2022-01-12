U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Charles Cousineau, 2d Marine Division, Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) Integrator, provides training to SUAS Operators during the 2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise (FEX) aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Dec. 1, 2022. 2d Marine Regiment conducted the FEX to experiment with new tactics and improve on combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout 2d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870052
|VIRIN:
|221201-M-WM446-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109396038
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NC, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d Marine Regiment FEX: SUAS Integration, by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Lejeune
drone
2d Marine Division
SUAS
2d Regiment
