221025-N-MJ302-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 25, 2022) Sailors aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participate in a general quarters drill. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|10.25.2022
|12.31.2022 00:44
|Package
|870028
|221025-N-MJ302-1001
|DOD_109395555
|00:01:00
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, Nimitz General Quarters, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
