    Nimitz General Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221025-N-MJ302-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 25, 2022) Sailors aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participate in a general quarters drill. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 00:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870028
    VIRIN: 221025-N-MJ302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395555
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz General Quarters, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Training

