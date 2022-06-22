Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple Bergs

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    USS Harry S Truman

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870025
    VIRIN: 220622-N-YK120-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395492
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple Bergs, by PO3 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

