Coast Guard interdicts 5 lancha crews, seizes 590 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew observes a Coast Guard XX crew approaching a lancha illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi air crews, located and stopped five lanchas with a total of 22 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870021
|VIRIN:
|221229-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395488
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
