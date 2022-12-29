Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 5 lancha crews, seizes 590 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew observes a Coast Guard XX crew approaching a lancha illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi air crews, located and stopped five lanchas with a total of 22 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870021
    VIRIN: 221229-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395488
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    ILLEGAL FISHING
    INTERDICTION
    LIVING MARINE RESOURCES
    LANCHA

