Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnership TMD DPS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Pfeifferling 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas National Guard and The Texas Department of Public Safety Partnership.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870001
    VIRIN: 221212-A-a1234-001
    Filename: DOD_109395261
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership TMD DPS, by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OLS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT