Texas National Guard and The Texas Department of Public Safety Partnership.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870001
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-a1234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395261
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Partnership TMD DPS, by SSgt Vincent Pfeifferling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT