Why We're Here (Episode 4: Bandsman on the Border)



"I never thought that I would be doing something like this," said a member of the Texas Air National Guard.



"I'm really enjoying being out doing what I'm doing right now, and I'm proud," she said. "I'm proud to be down here doing the mission."



Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a state active duty mission to deter criminal activity along the Texas-Mexico border.